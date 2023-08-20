BJP planning Haryana-like violence in MP: Digvijaya

August 20, 2023 05:09 am | Updated August 19, 2023 11:34 pm IST - Raipur

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government was planning a “Nuh-like-violence” in the State ahead of the Assembly elections due later this year.

Mr. Singh made the reference to the recent communal violence in Haryana at an event organised by the Congress in Bhopal on Saturday. The event titled “Vidhik Vimarsh” or “Legal Consultation, held at BSS College featured mostly lawyers.

The Rajya Sabha MP – who had earlier blamed the BJP for causing hatred and held it responsible for the Haryana violence – added that the party was planning riots to offset the anger coming its way in MP where it faced anti-incumbency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP, meanwhile, has slammed Mr. Singh for his latest remarks and accused him of engaging in psychological warfare ahead of elections. Party State president V.D. Sharma said that the veteran Congress leader was known to issue controversial statements and his party was scared to raise issues related to development.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT