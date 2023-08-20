HamberMenu
BJP planning Haryana-like violence in MP: Digvijaya

The saffron party is trying to offset the anger coming its way in the State where it faces anti-incumbency, says the Congress leader

August 20, 2023 05:09 am | Updated 05:09 am IST - Raipur

The Hindu Bureau
Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government was planning a “Nuh-like-violence” in the State ahead of the Assembly elections due later this year.

Mr. Singh made the reference to the recent communal violence in Haryana at an event organised by the Congress in Bhopal on Saturday. The event titled “Vidhik Vimarsh” or “Legal Consultation, held at BSS College featured mostly lawyers.

The Rajya Sabha MP – who had earlier blamed the BJP for causing hatred and held it responsible for the Haryana violence – added that the party was planning riots to offset the anger coming its way in MP where it faced anti-incumbency.

The BJP, meanwhile, has slammed Mr. Singh for his latest remarks and accused him of engaging in psychological warfare ahead of elections. Party State president V.D. Sharma said that the veteran Congress leader was known to issue controversial statements and his party was scared to raise issues related to development.

