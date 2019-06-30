BJP parliamentary party meeting on July 2

The first meeting of the BJP parliamentary party will be held on July 2, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to lay down the agenda for its near 380 MPs, the highest-ever BJP tally in the Parliament.

Apart from the significance of the ongoing session, in which the government’s first budget is to be presented and many bills introduced, Modi may also speak about key decisions his dispensation has taken since it assumed power in May.

It has been customary in the parliamentary party meeting to falicitate Modi following his return from any significant international event. He returned to India on June 29, after attending the G-20 Summit in Japan.

It will be the first time in many decades that veterans L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will not be present at the BJP meeting owing to the 75-year age bar the party introduced for its Lok Sabha candidates.

The first meeting was scheduled for June 25 but was called off following the death of Rajasthan BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Madan Lal Saini.

The BJP won an unprecedented 303 seats in the General elections.