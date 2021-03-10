BJP Parliamentary Party meet lauds PM’s handling of pandemic

Pralhad Joshi

NEW DELHI

10 March 2021 15:18 IST

Its last meeting was on March 17, 2020

Almost a year after they last met formally and in person, the BJP’s parliamentary party met to pass a resolution lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and were told by Mr. Modi to participate in big numbers in the year-long “Amrit Mahotsav” to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, told reporters after the meet that Mr. Modi’s handling of the pandemic was lauded by party MPs. “Prime Minister Modi also gave a clarion call to MPs to reach out to people in helping to carry out the vaccination drive. MPs should act as facilitators in the ongoing vaccination drive by arranging vehicles for citizens to take them to the vaccination centres, helping in making arrangements at the vaccination centres and other activity,” he said.

“Prime Minister Modi also asked all public representatives to take part in the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of Independence. The grand festival will be celebrated at 75 locations across the country for 75 weeks and will start from Sabarmati Ashram from March 12,” said Mr. Joshi.

Party president J.P. Nadda said the party had pulled together to reach out to people during the pandemic. The last meeting of the BJP parliamentary party was on March 17, 2020, after which social media requirements led to a suspension of in person meetings.