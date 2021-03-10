BJP Parliamentary Party meet lauds PM’s handling of pandemic

Almost a year after they last met formally and in person, the BJP’s parliamentary party met to pass a resolution lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and were told by Mr. Modi to participate in big numbers in the year-long “Amrit Mahotsav” to celebrate 75 years of Independence.
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, told reporters after the meet that Mr. Modi’s handling of the pandemic was lauded by party MPs. “Prime Minister Modi also gave a clarion call to MPs to reach out to people in helping to carry out the vaccination drive. MPs should act as facilitators in the ongoing vaccination drive by arranging vehicles for citizens to take them to the vaccination centres, helping in making arrangements at the vaccination centres and other activity,” he said.
“Prime Minister Modi also asked all public representatives to take part in the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of Independence. The grand festival will be celebrated at 75 locations across the country for 75 weeks and will start from Sabarmati Ashram from March 12,” said Mr. Joshi.
Party president J.P. Nadda said the party had pulled together to reach out to people during the pandemic. The last meeting of the BJP parliamentary party was on March 17, 2020, after which social media requirements led to a suspension of in person meetings.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath