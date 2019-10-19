National

BJP, Opposition spar

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. File

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. File  

more-in

Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s comment on Abhijit Banerjee drew sharp criticism from the West Bengal Opposition.

The CPI(M), the Congress and a section of the Trinamool questioned Mr. Goyal’s “credibility” as he had criticised an eminent economist.

Defending Mr. Goyal’s, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said: “Those who have foreigners as their second wife are only getting Nobel [Prize]. I do not know if that is a condition to get a Nobel or not. What Mr. Goyal said is correct. The economy is being converted to a Left-wing policy framing system...”

Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya said: “That he is a Leftist and thus his view on the NYAY scheme is rejected — this is the most ridiculous argument”

Sujan Chakravarty of the CPI(M) said that while BJP State president Dilip Ghosh targeted Amartya Sen, Mr. Goyal attacked Mr. Banerjee.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
political parties
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2019 6:52:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bjp-opposition-spar/article29738336.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY