BJP, Opposition spar

Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s comment on Abhijit Banerjee drew sharp criticism from the West Bengal Opposition.
The CPI(M), the Congress and a section of the Trinamool questioned Mr. Goyal’s “credibility” as he had criticised an eminent economist.
Defending Mr. Goyal’s, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said: “Those who have foreigners as their second wife are only getting Nobel [Prize]. I do not know if that is a condition to get a Nobel or not. What Mr. Goyal said is correct. The economy is being converted to a Left-wing policy framing system...”
Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya said: “That he is a Leftist and thus his view on the NYAY scheme is rejected — this is the most ridiculous argument”
Sujan Chakravarty of the CPI(M) said that while BJP State president Dilip Ghosh targeted Amartya Sen, Mr. Goyal attacked Mr. Banerjee.
