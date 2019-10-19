BJP, Opposition spar

Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s comment on Abhijit Banerjee drew sharp criticism from the West Bengal Opposition.

The CPI(M), the Congress and a section of the Trinamool questioned Mr. Goyal’s “credibility” as he had criticised an eminent economist.

Defending Mr. Goyal’s, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said: “Those who have foreigners as their second wife are only getting Nobel [Prize]. I do not know if that is a condition to get a Nobel or not. What Mr. Goyal said is correct. The economy is being converted to a Left-wing policy framing system...”

Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya said: “That he is a Leftist and thus his view on the NYAY scheme is rejected — this is the most ridiculous argument”

Sujan Chakravarty of the CPI(M) said that while BJP State president Dilip Ghosh targeted Amartya Sen, Mr. Goyal attacked Mr. Banerjee.