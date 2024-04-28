Patnaik grooming ‘outsider’ to takeover in Odisha: BJP

April 28, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

In what appears like a veiled attack on V.K. Pandian, a close aide of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P. Nadda, said the ground was being laid to make an “outsider” Mr. Patnaik’s successor in the State.

Addressing a public rally near Berhampur on Sunday, Mr. Nadda said, “there is an attempt to install an outsider as leader. Stay cautious.”

“Will a leader be imported from outside and imposed on Odisha? Will people not seek out a son of the soil as leader and prevent an outsider from taking the mantle?” he asked.

“Outsiders are being prioritised by the Naveen Patnaik Government. This is matter of concern,” Mr. Nadda said, calling upon supporters to respond by voting for the BJP.

Fraud by 160 chit funds

The BJP president also raised the issue of alleged corruption in the Biju Janata Dal Government. “Officers and politicians are involved in large scale corruption. As many as 160 chit fund companies have cheated 20 lakh people in Odisha. The government is under bureaucratic control. We have to get rid of this government,” he said.

The BJP has been attempting to make Odia pride an issue in the election by highlighting the rise of Mr. Pandian in the BJD. The Tamil Nadu born former IAS officer was private secretary to Mr. Patnaik in the Chief Minister’s Office and left his IAS job months ago to formally join BJD. Mr. Pandian is now considered the chief election strategist for the party.

Mr. Nadda highlighted the progress of India as an economic and geopolitical power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He came down heavily on the Naveen Patnaik Government for its refusal to join Ayusman Bharat, a universal health coverage scheme.