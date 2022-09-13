BJP observes ‘Balidan Diwas’ to honour slain Pandit leader Taploo

Special Correspondent JAMMU
September 13, 2022 21:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observed September 13 as ‘Balidan Diwas’ in Jammu in honour of Kashmiri Pandit leader and BJP member Tika Lal Taploo, who was killed by militants the same day in 1989 in Srinagar.

“Taploo was a brave soldier who sacrificed his last drop of blood for the country and to see the Tricolour flying high here. He was a member of the RSS. We pledge to walk the path shown by him and ensure that the base of nationalist forces expands in J&K,” State BJP president Ravinder Raina said in Jammu.

Mr. Raina said Taploo always fought separatists, terrorists and anti-national elements in the Kashmir Valley.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Scores of Kashmiri Pandit employees also observed the day as ‘Balidan Diwas’ in Jammu. These employees, recruited under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP), also staged a protest to press their demands. Many were demanding a transfer policy after the targeted attacks on the members of minority communities in the Valley. They were carrying the banners of teacher Rajni Bala and Rahul Bhat, who were killed by militants in the Valley.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app