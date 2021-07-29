National

BJP not to field candidate for Rajya Sabha bypoll, TMC’s Jawhar Sircar set to be elected unopposed

Trinamool Congress candidate and former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar arrives at West Bengal Legislative Assembly to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-election in Kolkata, West Bengal on July 28, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on July 29 announced it will not field any candidate for the bypoll to one Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal, paving the way for the ruling TMC nominee Jawhar Sircar to be elected unopposed.

Suvendu Adhikari, the Opposition leader in the West Bengal Assembly, said the saffron party will not nominate any candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by former TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi earlier this year.

“Today is the last date for nomination of RS bypoll in W.B. BJP is not putting up any candidate for this seat. Outcome of the poll is defined and known to all... Our fight against this irrational Govt [government] will continue,” Mr. Adhikari, the BJP MLA from Nandigram, said on Twitter.

Mr. Sircar, the former Prasar Bharati CEO, on July 28 filed his nomination as TMC candidate in the office of the Assembly Secretariat.

West Bengal parliamentary Minister and TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee was present at the occasion.

“Sircar spent nearly 42 years in public service...his contribution shall help us serve our country even better,” the TMC had on July 24 said while announcing his candidature.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had said the bypoll to the Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal vacated by Mr. Trivedi earlier this year will be held on August 9.

Mr. Trivedi had resigned from the Upper House of Parliament in February and joined the BJP ahead of the last Assembly polls.

In the 294-member Assembly, the Trinamool Congress has 213 MLAs and the BJP 77. The TMC’s ally GJM has one.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress failed to open an account in the last Assembly election, and their alliance partner Indian Secular Front (ISF) won only one seat.

Meanwhile, a Trinamool Congress parliamentary party delegation, comprising six MPs, had on July 15 met the Election Commission in New Delhi, demanding that bypolls to seven vacant West Bengal Assembly seats be held at the earliest.

The TMC is keen on the by-elections as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who lost the Assembly poll from Nandigram, will have to get elected in the next six months to continue as the CM.

State Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay had vacated Bhabanipur seat to facilitate Ms. Banerjee’s election from there.

Dinhata and Santipur Assembly seats fell vacant after BJP leaders Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar resigned as MLAs to retain their the Lok Sabha membership. Polling could not be held in Samserganj and Jangipur in Murshidabad district due to the death of candidates.

By-elections to Khardah and Gosaba seats in North and South 24 Parganas respectively are to be held after the death of TMC’s Kajal Sinha and Jayanta Naskar due to COVID-19.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Significant data on nasal vaccine likely in 2.5 months: Krishna Ella

TMC team visiting Tripura was under constant surveillance, alleges Derek O’Brien

It would be great if West Bengal gets electric vehicle manufacturing industry: Mamata at meeting with Gadkari

Significant decline in road-accidents, fatalities in Kerala in 2021, vis a vis 2019

K.S. Eshwarappa ready to join ministry

‘Krishikarna’, a project to promote hi-tech farming, launched in Pallikkal panchayat of Thiruvananthapuram

We support all peace initiatives aimed at lasting political settlement: India on Afghanistan

6.4 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses dispatched abroad from Jan 12 to Jul 22: Govt

National Gallery of Australia returns 14 art works including Chola idols

‘Very hurt’ over opposition MPs flinging papers at Chair, says Lok Sabha speaker

Parliamentary proceedings | Around 8.72 lakh vacant posts in Central govt departments: MoS Jitendra Singh

Air India sold its 115 properties for ₹738 crore since 2015: Govt

AAI earned ₹ 30,069 crore from joint venture and PPP airports till 2020-21: Govt

Charge sheet filed against former Special DGP in sexual harassment case

Health Ministry announces 27% for OBCs, 10% for EWS in All India Quota for UG, PG medical, dental courses

Kelavarapalli dam waters released for irrigation

Stalin urges PM to remove the cap on Central share in crop insurance scheme

Accused in tree felling remanded

Tree felling case: Law Department’s opinion was not sought, says Rajeeve

Kishtwar cloudburst: rescue operation resumes to trace 19 missing locals
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2021 5:25:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bjp-not-to-field-candidate-for-rajya-sabha-bypoll-tmcs-jawhar-sircar-set-to-be-elected-unopposed/article35605919.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY