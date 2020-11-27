BJP nominates Sushil Kumar Modi for Rajya Sabha bypolls

NEW DELHI

The bypolls are necessitated by the death of former minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

The BJP on Friday nominated former deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi as its nominee for the Rajya Sabha bypoll necessitated by the death of former minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

Polls are scheduled for December 27th for that seat and Mr. Modi is likely to sail through with enough votes. Mr. Modi, despite being the deputy Chief Minister for more than a decade under Nitish Kumar in Bihar was not appointed to that position after the NDA won the recent Assembly polls in the State. This set off speculation that a role at the Centre was being prepared for him.

The Rajya Sabha nomination seems to be confirming the speculation. It will also mean the exit of Mr. Modi from State politics after helming the affairs of the BJP there for a quarter of a century.