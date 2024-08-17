BJP national president J.P. Nadda chairs party's General Secretary meeting in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National President, J.P. Nadda, chaired the BJP’s General Secretary meeting at his residence in Delhi, following the announcement of election dates in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana by the Election Commission of India on Friday (August 16, 2024).

The meeting was attended by the BJP’s national general secretaries to discuss the effective functioning of the NDA alliance. The meeting also saw the presence of national general secretaries of the NDA.

Earlier, J.P. Nadda attended a meeting with the Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party, along with Union Minister and J-K Election In-charge G. Kishan Reddy and Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary and J-K Prabhari, to constitute an election committee for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming assembly elections. This Election Committee consists of Ravinder Raina (BJP State President), Dr. Jitendra Singh (MP Lok Sabha), Jugal Kishore Sharma (MP Lok Sabha), Ghulam Ali Khatana (MP Rajya Sabha), Ashok Koul (General Secretary (organisation)), Dr Nirmal Singh (former Deputy Chief Minister), Kavinder Gupta (former Deputy Chief Minister), Sunil Sharma (General Secretary), Adv. Vibodh Gupta (General Secretary), Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal (General Secretary), Dr. Darakshan Andrabi, Devinder Singh Rana (former MLA), Ajay Bharti (former MLC) and Sanjita Dogra (President Mahila Morcha).

This committee has Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Tarun Chugh National General Secretary; Prabhari J-K, Ashish Sood, Seh-Prabhari J-K; and Dr. Narinder Singh, National Secretary, as special invitees.

On Friday (August 16, 2024), Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, announced the dates for the assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases from September 18.

Mr. Nadda also attended a high-level meeting of the BJP’s central leadership in Delhi following the announcement of the dates for the Haryana Assembly elections on Friday (August 16, 2024). The meeting was convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Mr. Nadda as well as Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The meeting focused on the party’s strategy for the upcoming election in the northern state.