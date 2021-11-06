BJP national executive to meet on November 7

NEW DELHI

06 November 2021 17:12 IST

It will discuss plans for the upcoming Assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive will meet on Sunday, the first time since 2019, to discuss plans for the upcoming Assembly polls and pass a political resolution, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Mr. Singh said the party’s top decision-making body would meet in Delhi and 124 of the members would attend. The others, including Chief Ministers, would gather at their respective State offices to attend virtually due to the COVID-19 restrictions. BJP national president J.P. Nadda would chair the meeting and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech would conclude the day-long programme, he said.

Among the issues on the agenda, Mr. Singh said, were the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab in 2022. Only one resolution, a political one, would be passed. He added that exhibitions about the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” mission of the government and the recently-achieved milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses would be displayed at the venue of the meeting in Delhi, the NDMC Convention Centre.

