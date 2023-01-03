HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP national executive meeting in Delhi on January 16-17

The key organisational body of the party will deliberate on its strategy for the upcoming State assembly elections and take stock of its preparations of the next year Lok Sabha polls as well, party sources said

January 03, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File image used for representative purpose only.

File image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The national executive of the BJP will meet here for two days on January 16-17 and is tipped to endorse an extension in the term of its national president J.P. Nadda.

The key organisational body of the party will deliberate on its strategy for the upcoming State assembly elections and take stock of its preparations of the next year Lok Sabha polls as well, party sources said on Tuesday.

Mr. Nadda's three-year term as the party president ends later this month. There is a strong possibility that his tenure may be extended in view of the coming elections.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.