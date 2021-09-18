BJP names Union ministers Sonowal, Murugan as its candidates for Rajya Sabha bypolls

New Delhi

18 September 2021 11:53 IST

Their election to the Rajya Sabha is all but certain as the BJP has a majority in the both state assemblies

The BJP on Saturday named Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and L. Murugan as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha bypolls in Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively, according to a party statement.

Also read: DMK fields Kanimozhi Somu and Rajeshkumar for Rajya Sabha bypolls

Both leaders were recently inducted into his Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, necessitating their elections to Parliament in six months.

Advertising

Advertising

Their election to the Rajya Sabha is all but certain as the BJP has a majority in the both state assemblies.

Also read: Trinamool Congress nominates Sushmita Dev to Rajya Sabha

In Assam, a Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after Biswajit Daimary resigned to become the assembly speaker.

In Madhya Pradesh, the vacancy emerged after the then Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot resigned following his appointment as Karnataka governor.