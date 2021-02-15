National

BJP names former BPF member Biswajit Daimary as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Assam

File photo of former Assam MP and BJP leader Biswajit Daimary . | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi 15 February 2021 15:55 IST
Updated: 15 February 2021 15:57 IST

The BJP on February 15 named Biswajit Daimary, who had joined it after quitting his Rajya Sabha seat as a Bodoland People’s Front MP, as its candidate for the bye-election to the Upper House from Assam.

Mr. Daimary has been thrice elected to the House since 2008 and had quit soon after his re-election in 2020 as strains emerged in the BJP-BPF ties, and he preferred to join the saffron party.

The election had been necessitated due to his resignation. His win is near certain as the BJP enjoys a majority in the State Assembly.

Advertising
Advertising

The BJP also named N. Ramchander Rao and Gujjula Premender Reddy its candidates for MLC elections from two graduates’ constituencies in Telangana.

Comments
More In Other States National
Assam
Read more...