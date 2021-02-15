NationalNew Delhi 15 February 2021 15:55 IST
Comments
BJP names former BPF member Biswajit Daimary as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Assam
Updated: 15 February 2021 15:57 IST
The BJP on February 15 named Biswajit Daimary, who had joined it after quitting his Rajya Sabha seat as a Bodoland People’s Front MP, as its candidate for the bye-election to the Upper House from Assam.
Mr. Daimary has been thrice elected to the House since 2008 and had quit soon after his re-election in 2020 as strains emerged in the BJP-BPF ties, and he preferred to join the saffron party.
The election had been necessitated due to his resignation. His win is near certain as the BJP enjoys a majority in the State Assembly.
The BJP also named N. Ramchander Rao and Gujjula Premender Reddy its candidates for MLC elections from two graduates’ constituencies in Telangana.
More In Other States National
Read more...