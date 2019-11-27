BJP must clarify on ‘confusing statements’ on Citizenship Bill, says Manipur Congress

The Opposition Congress in Manipur has demanded a clarification or an apology from the BJP, which heads the coalition ministry, on certain “confusing” statements.

Talking to reporters in Imphal on Tuesday, the members of the media panel of the party said that the BJP should also make its stand clear on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

O. Nabakishore, a former Chief Secretary of Manipur and now a member of the Congress, said that the contradictory statements of the BJP leaders in the State only established the widening chasm among them. He said, “The BJP MP from Manipur, R.K. Ranjan, recently said that there were no economic and political stabilities in the State. Since these are in contradiction to the statements of the Chief Minister N. Biren and others, the party should make a public clarification”.

Mr Nabakishore said that Mr Biren claimed the support of 40 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly. As such, the MP should make clear whether there was a political instability. The MP also said that there was no economic stability in the State. He pointed out that only a few days back, Mr Biren had announced that the tax collection had increased to ₹1000 crore. He further said that the Chief Minister had said that the Gross Domestic Product had increased by 5%. The party should clarify to the people, he said.

He further said that Mr Biren and the Minister of Education and government spokesperson T. Radheshyam had been maintaining that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, would not hurt the interests of the people of Mannipur. But Mr Ranjan recently said that he would move during the current session of Parliament to introduce a clause to the Bill to ensure that Manipur’s interests were protected.

A.R.Khan, another member of the media panel of the party, said Mr Ranjan was trying to stoke communal politics. Mr Ranjan reportedly stated without mentioning any community’s name that one community had a single MLA and now won some more seats. This is regarded as an attempt to create misunderstanding or driving a wedge among the communities in the State.