BJP MPs hold 'Quit India' protest on Parliament premises

Paying tribute to the participants of the Quit India Movement the PM Modi called for a corruption and dynasty-free India.

August 09, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - New Delhi:

ANI
BJP MPs during a demonstration at the Parliament House complex to mark the ‘Quit India Movement Day’ during the monsoon session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

BJP MPs during a demonstration at the Parliament House complex to mark the ‘Quit India Movement Day’ during the monsoon session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party MPs held a demonstration on Wednesday, August 9, on the Parliament premises to mark the anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

They raised slogans and held posters with the messages- 'Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. and Appeasement Quit India'.

BJP leaders incluidng Nishikant Dubey and Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Congress alleging the party of corruption and following dynastic policies.

“In these 75 years Congress, and parties supported by it, gave three things to the country that are eating up the country like termites. It is time to create an atmosphere against them because democracy is for the common people.“The second question is about Corruption. The third is about appeasement - vote bank politics that is being done by misleading minorities. They are not allowing implementation of policies in the country,” Mr. Dubey said.”

"...Rampant family rule in politics quit India, stinking corruption quit India, appeasement politics quit India. If the democratic fabric of the country is to be safeguarded these ills- family rule, and corruption have to quit India," said BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference.

Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India," he wrote.

