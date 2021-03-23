BJP MPs again raise Deshmukh issue in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi

23 March 2021 20:44 IST

Ruckus as Chairman disallows discussion on allegations

The treasury benches in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday again raked up the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of running an extortion racket.

The ruckus started a little before noon when BJP MP Sushil Modi sought to speak during the fag end of the zero hour, demanding dismissal of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. House Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu immediately shot down the demand, leading to protests from the treasury benches. Many BJP MPs stood up and started shouting slogans.

Later, speaking outside the House, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, “It is the duty and responsibility of the treasury benches to run the House. It is most unfortunate that the ministers themselves are leading the charge to disrupt the House. The Chair must name such ministers and advice them to conduct themselves. This is unprecedented and in my parliamentary experience I have never seen the ministers behaving like this.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr Sushil Modi said the events in Maharashtra are unprecedented and therefore, the reactions to it will also be equally unprecedented.

“It is not a question of treasury benches or the opposition benches. This is a critical allegation against the Home Minister of such a big State like Maharashtra,” he said.

Mr Sushil Modi said Mr. Singh is not the only one to make such allegations.

“A lady IPS officer has also accused the State Home Minister of taking money for transfers and postings. Then there is the case of IPS officer Sanjay Pandey who has filed a case in the Supreme Court challenging the appointment of current DGP. So over all there is chaos in Maharashtra,” he said.