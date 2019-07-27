BJP MP wants heroes gallery in JNU

BJP Member of Parliament D. P. Vats demanded that a heroes gallery showing pictures of defence personnel who have sacrificed their lives for the country be set up at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to “inculcate nationalism in the masses and students”.

After he finished his statement during zero hour in Rajya Sabha, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said a War Memorial existed near India Gate in Delhi but “I am not suggesting that it should not be set up in JNU”.

Mr. Vats said elite institutions of armed forces like National Defence Academy and Army Cadet College are affiliated with the JNU. Students passing out from those institutions simultaneously become alumni of JNU, he said.

“Therefore, I urge the HRD Minister to establish a heroes gallery in JNU displaying photographs of all martyrs and awardees with their citation. This will inculcate the spirit of sacrifice and dedication among students and sensitise them about the armed forces,” he said.