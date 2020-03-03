BJP MP Sangita Singh Deo complains of assault in Lok Sabha

A day after the Lok Sabha witnessed an unprecedented scuffle between members of the Treasury and the Opposition benches, complaints of manhandling continued from women lawmakers, with BJP MP for Bolangir, Sangita Singh Deo, accusing two women Congress MPs — Ramya Haridas and Jothimani — of assault. Ms. Deo has lodged a formal complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

On Monday, Ms. Haridas had complained of assault by women MPs of the BJP, including Jaskaur Meena, who, in turn, had said she was trying to defend herself against aggressive behaviour from the Opposition benches.

Ms. Haridas and Ms. Meena also filed complaints with Mr. Birla.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also made a move to have a resolution moved against Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Ramya Haridas and Ravneet Bittu.

Speaking to presspersons outside the House on Tuesday, Ms. Deo said the two MPs approached her in a threatening manner, twisted her arm and hit her with their elbows on her chest.

Jothimani. File | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

“If [Union Minister] Smriti Irani had not caught me from the back, I would have fallen down and been hurt more seriously. I went to the CGHS [Central Government Health Service] clinic inside Parliament House and got some medical help afterwards,” she said.

Ms. Deo added that it was “sad” that such scenes were being seen inside the House.

The Opposition has been putting the government on the mat ever since the second part of the Budget session over the Delhi riots last week, which has left over 40 people dead in North East Delhi.