BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria gets two-year term in assault case, faces disqualification

August 05, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Lucknow

An Agra court on August 5 sentenced Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member Ram Shankar Katheria to two-year imprisonment for assaulting the employees of a power supply company in 2011.

Mr. Katheria, MP for Etawah, is likely to be disqualified from Parliament as under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, an elected public representative sentenced for any offence for two years or more faces immediate disqualification.

He was accused of vandalising the office of Torrent Power Company and beating up the employees.

Mr. Katheria had served as the Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development from November 2014 to July 2016. He has 12 criminal charges against him.

He also served as the Chairperson of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, apart from being a three-time MP.

