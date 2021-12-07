BJP MP raises concern over drug abuse in Delhi

NEW DELHI

07 December 2021 22:40 IST

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday alleged that the Delhi Government was not acting against drug abuse by minors, while asking a question in the Lok Sabha about the Centre’s anti-drug campaign.

The West Delhi MP said “whether it is the children of Bollywood stars” or the “children of beggars on the streets”, drug use among children was increasing.

He said the trend of using party drugs was also increasing. He said the Delhi Government was blowing its own trumpet on one hand by saying it had improved the quality of Government schools, but on the other “it is leaving children of beggars in the streets to die”. He said the children were at risk of contracting HIV and Hepatitis as they were injecting drugs.

He thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for the deportation of around 300 foreigners who were involved in the drug trade in his constituency. Mr. Verma asked the Social Justice Minister, Virendra Kumar, if the Centre had carried out any programmes with the Delhi Government. The Minister said an action plan to combat drug abuse had been formulated and 11 districts in Delhi were among the vulnerable districts identified for the campaign.