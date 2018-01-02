BJP MP Nepal Singh apologises for remark on soldiers dying during combat

A BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh was forced to tender an apology on Tuesday after he triggered a controversy with his opinion that it was normal for soldiers to die during combat.

Nepal Singh, MP from Rampur, made the remark while responding to local journalists' request to comment on the Pulwama CRPF training camp attack, in which five soldiers were killed by militants.

He even said there was no "device" available that could neutralise bullets.

"Woh toh roz marenge army mein [Those in the army are bound to die daily]. Is there any country where armymen don't die during jhagda [fighting]? Even when there is a fight in a village, one or two persons are bound to get injured," Mr. Singh said.

When further questioned, Mr. Singh even went on to ask them if they knew of a "device" which could neutralise bullets and save the lives of the jawans.

Following an online outrage over his remarks, with many Twitter users suggesting that they amounted to insulting the army, Mr. Singh issued a clarification and an apology.

"I did not say anything to insult the army. I have always supported the army and promoted them. I am saddened and I apologise if they felt... But I did not say anything like that," he said.

The MP added that he always encouraged more people to join the armed forces.