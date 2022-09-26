BJP MP denies signing a letter in favour of Shashi Tharoor

A letter reportedly signed by four members of the committee expressed dismay over decision to remove Tharoor as chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
September 26, 2022 22:47 IST

BJP MP Anil Agarwal on Monday wrote to Rajya Sabha floor leader Piyush Goyal, denying that he had signed a letter in support of senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, expressing dismay over the decision to remove Mr. Tharoor as the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology. 

The letter, which was reportedly signed by four members of the committee, including Mr. Agarwal, was circulated on social media, with Mr. Tharoor also thanking all the signatories on Twitter for their solidarity.

In the expected reshuffle, the government has conveyed to the Congress that it will no longer hold the chairmanship of the parliamentary panel on IT, instead, as per the sources, they have been offered the committee on chemical and fertilizers. 

Mr. Agarwal, in a letter to Mr. Goyal, said that he never signed such a letter. He also reiterated his commitment to the BJP. “I am a truly committed worker of the BJP and I assure you that in future too I will not take any step that could be considered as indiscipline or hurt the party’s image,” Mr. Agarwal said. 

