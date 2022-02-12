BJP MP demands law for two-child norm

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member Uday Pratap Singh on Friday said that there should be a law to implement the two-child norm in the country in order to arrest the growing population.

“The country doesn’t have the capacity to support 135 crore people. In the future, the population is projected to reach 160 crore, which will be a strain on national resources,” Mr. Singh, who represents Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh, said in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour. A population control law should be enacted to implement a two-child norm, he added.

Another BJP member, Nishikant Dubey, said the government denied reservation rights to Scheduled Tribes if they converted to religions other than Buddhism, Jainism and Hinduism. “Under Article 341 for SCs, it is clearly mentioned that if they convert to any other religion, their status as SC will cease to exist,” he said. The BJP member from Godda in Jharkhand added that a similar provision should be brought in under Article 342 meant for Scheduled Tribes to discourage them from converting to religions such as Christianity and Islam.