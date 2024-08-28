BJP MP Brij Bhushan moves Delhi HC against trial in local court

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the ongoing trial before a local court in relation to the sexual harassment allegations against him levelled by women wrestlers.

Mr. Singh has sought the quashing of legal proceedings, including the FIR and the trial court order that framed charges against him.

His plea is likely to be heard on Thursday (August 28, 2024).

A Delhi court had on May 10 framed charges of sexual harassment against and outraging modesty against the BJP MP from Kaisarganj and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president.

The trial court said there was sufficient material on record to frame the accused for the offences punishable under Sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), with respect to five wrestlers who were named as victim No 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

The trial court further observed there is sufficient material on record to frame charges against Mr. Singh for the offence punishable under Section 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC with respect to two wrestlers.

Many renowned wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, had protested for months in New Delhi, last year, demanding the arrest of the BJP lawmaker for allegedly sexually harassing several women grapplers, including a minor. The harassment took place between 2016 and 2019 at the WFI office, at Mr. Singh’s official residence and also abroad, the victims have alleged.

The police filed an FIR against the BJP MP after the intervention of the Supreme Court in May 2023. In June, a 1,000-page chargesheet was filed at the Rouse Avenue court.

A minor wrestler, who too had protested against Mr. Singh, later withdrew her complaint and changed the statement. During the hearing on framing of charges, Mr. Singh maintained that the case is “false and motivated”.