BJP MP Bidhuri meets party president Nadda

September 25, 2023

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, under flak for using derogatory words against BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, met the ruling party president J.P. Nadda on September 25.

Mr. Bidhuri met Mr. Nadda at the BJP headquarters, days after he was issued a show-cause notice by the party for his remarks.

There was no official word on what transpired in the meeting.

Amid demand by several Opposition parties that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla take action against him, many BJP MPs have written to the Chair, alleging that Mr. Ali “instigated” Mr. Bidhuri and seeking probe into his utterances as well.

