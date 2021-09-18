BJP MP Babul Supriyo joins TMC

Kolkata

18 September 2021 15:23 IST

Last month, Mr. Supriyo had announced that he was quitting politics but was later persuaded against resigning as a LS member.

Former Union Minister and two-time BJP MP from Asansol in West Bengal Babul Supriyo on Saturday joined Trinamool Congress. This is one of the biggest defections in West Bengal after the 2021 Assembly polls, the only other leader of such a stature who defected from the BJP to the TMC was Mukul Roy.

A few weeks ago, on July 31 Babul Supriyo had announced on social media that he will stay away from active politics and resign as an MP. Mr Supriyo had later said that he will continue to remain an MP.

During the day, Mr Supriyo reached the office of Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata and joined the West Bengal ruling party. Babul Supriyo had contested and lost 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls from Tollygunj Assembly seat. Mr Supriyo had to resign as Union Minister of State during the Cabinet reshuffle in July this year. Since them Mr Supriyo had expressed discontent towards the party leadership and said that he was not given enough responsibility in the party.

Mr Supriyo was elected from Asansol in 2014 Lok Sabha polls and in 2019 Lok Sabha polls on Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. The defection comes weeks the crucial by polls at Bhabanipur, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking a reelection. Interestingly, BJP had nominated Mr. Supriyo among the star campaigners of the BJP for Bhabanipur.

“Babul Supriyo has cheated the people of Asansol and also proved that his entire was to remain a Minister and enjoy power,” State BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said.