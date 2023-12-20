GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP MP Ahluwalia cites suspension of 63 MPs in 1989 to hit out at opposition

As many as 143 opposition MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the last few days.

December 20, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP MP S.S. Ahluwalia. File 

BJP MP S.S. Ahluwalia. File  | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

BJP MP and former Union minister S.S. Ahluwalia on Wednesday cited the suspension of 63 MPs from the Lok Sabha in 1989 for their persistent demand for tabling a report on the assassination of Indira Gandhi as he hit back at the opposition for its attack on the government over the recent suspension of its MPs.

Mr. Ahluwalia, who was a Rajya Sabha MP in 1989, noted that the opposition has dubbed Parliament’s security breach as a serious issue of national security to target the government and wondered what can be a bigger national security issue than the killing of a prime minister.

Sixty-three opposition MPs were suspended because they wanted the then Congress government to table the Thakkar Commission report, he told reporters.

A BJP MP from Bardhaman-Durgapur in West Bengal, Mr. Ahluwalia was a Congress member of Rajya Sabha in 1989.

The Justice Thakkar Commission of Inquiry had looked into the assassination of Indira Gandhi, including aspects related to security lapses and conspiracy.

The Congress and its INDIA bloc allies have been demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah should make a statement on the December 13 Parliament security breach by two men carrying smoke cans.

As many as 143 opposition MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the last few days for carrying placards and disrupting proceedings of the two Houses. The opposition has accused the government of throttling democracy by suspending critical voices.

In his remarks, Mr. Ahluwalia, a four-time Rajya Sabha and two-term Lok Sabha member, also heaped praise on the Narendra Modi government for its handling of a host of issues ranging from national security, external affairs, poverty eradication and social development.

“India showed its scientific mettle by successfully landing Chandrayaan 3 on the Moon and earned global praise for administering Covid vaccines to its huge population in record time and promoting a start-up culture,” he said.

In the economy, the government has replaced the Congress-led UPA dispensation’s “sab kuchh chalta hai” (anything is acceptable) approach with financial discipline and inclusion.

The government ushered in reforms to boost the private sector and at the same time has taken care of its elderly and poor citizens, farmers, women, youth and unorganised sector with a number of targeted welfare schemes which have empowered them and made them financially secure.

The recent assembly poll results are an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership as he enjoys huge support of people who have benefited from his government’s schemes and programmes, Mr. Ahluwalia said.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.