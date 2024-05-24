BJP moves SC against Calcutta HC bar on publishing ads

The BJP has asked the Supreme Court to urgently intervene against an injunction issued by the Calcutta High Court against publishing “derogatory” and “slanderous” advertisements against West Bengal’s ruling party, All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) till June 4, the day Lok Sabha election results are announced.

The BJP said the interim injunction order was passed by a Single Judge Bench of the High Court ex parte, without giving it a chance to be heard.

Moreover, the BJP has raised the question in the Supreme Court whether a political rival could approach the High Court simultaneously and get a freeze order in the midst of an election when the Election Commission is already seized of the issue and has issued notice to the BJP to respond.

“The issue is pending before the Election Commission, which by virtue of Article 324 read with Article 329 of the Constitution, has the authority to take appropriate action against any party that violates the Model Code of Conduct,” the BJP argued in its special leave petition filed through advocate Sidhesh Shirish Kotwal.

The petition was mentioned before a Vacation Bench headed by Justice Bela M. Trivedi by senior advocate Saurabh Mishra on Friday. However, Justice Trivedi advised Mr. Mishra to try their luck before the next Vacation Bench of the court.

The AITMC had filed written complaints about advertisements of four days on May 4, 5, 10 and 12. The BJP said the actions of the AITMC were “overzealous”. The EC had issued show-cause notice on May 18, directing the BJP to file a response by May 21.

However, the AITMC also approached the High Court on May 20.

“The Single Judge, despite observing that the EC is seized of the issue and a show-cause notice has been issued, proceeded to pass a blanket interim order which is in the nature of a final order, thereby restraining the petitioner from further continuing with the publication of the allegedly offending advertisements till June 4 or until further orders,” the BJP petition submitted.

A Division Bench of the High Court had subsequently dismissed the BJP’s appeal against the Single Judge order.