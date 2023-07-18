BJP MLAs stage walkout in Rajasthan Assembly on first day of proceedings

July 18, 2023 04:52 am | Updated 04:52 am IST - JAIPUR

The Opposition BJP MLAs on Monday created an uproar and walked out of the Rajasthan Assembly twice over the law and order situation and crimes against women in the State. The House was also adjourned for 15 minutes on the first day of the proceedings during the reconvened session, which started on July 14.

The eighth session of the Assembly, which was adjourned sine die on March 12, was not prorogued and was reconvened by Speaker C.P. Joshi. President Droupadi Murmu delivered a special address on the opening day of the session, while Monday was the first day of regular proceedings.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore wanted to ask a supplementary question on the beneficiaries of the food security scheme during the Question Hour, but the Speaker said it was irrelevant and did not allow him to continue. This led to a heated argument between the two, while other BJP MLAs created a din and said it was the Opposition’s right to raise questions over the State government’s programmes and policies.

When the Speaker affirmed that the Opposition members could not dictate him, the BJP MLAs stormed to the well and some time later walked out of the House.

During the Zero Hour, Mr. Rathore, Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLA Narayan Beniwal raised the issue of deteriorating law and order situation through an adjournment motion. Mr. Rathore said the recent gang-rape of a minor girl by some university students in Jodhpur was a “shocking incident”, which warranted immediate action.

As there was no response from the government, the BJP MLAs disrupted the House by raising slogans and staged a walkout again. The House also witnessed noisy scenes during the debate on the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences Bill, 2023.

Before the Bill was passed with a voice vote, Independent MLA from Sirohi Sanyam Lodha made some remarks on the Jodhpur gang-rape case, which were expunged from the proceedings. When the BJP members continued raising slogans to protest against the remarks, presiding officer J.P. Chandelia adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

The State government is set to bring the Bills on social security pensions, minimum guaranteed income, registration and welfare of gig workers, control of organised crimes, employment guarantee and enhancement of punishment for paper leaks in the government recruitment exams during the session. On the other hand, the BJP has chalked out a strategy to attack the Congress government with one major issue every day.