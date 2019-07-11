BJP MLA’s daughter, husband move HC seeking protection

BJP MLA Rajesh Misra’s daughter and her husband have approached the Allahabad High Court seeking protection, a day after the woman appeared on social media alleging that she faced a threat to life from her father for marrying a Dalit.

The MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly has, however, said he posed no threat to anyone and his daughter has the right to take her own decisions.

Justice Y.K. Srivastava fixed July 15 for the hearing as Sakshi Misra (23) and her husband Ajitesh Kumar (29) were not present in the court on Thursday.

In the video clips that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, Ms. Sakshi Misra is heard telling her father that he should let her live in peace with her husband.

She also appealed for police protection, alleging that she feared a threat to her life from her father, brother and their associates.

In the petition filed in court, the couple has repeated the allegation and sought security.

The petition claimed that the father is unhappy with the marriage as Ms. Sakshi Misra is a Brahmin and her husband a Dalit.