BJP misusing probe agencies to threaten NCP, Cong. MLAs: Sharad Pawar

Lambasting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre and Maharashtra for misusing investigative and enforcement agencies, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on July 28 alleged that several elected representatives of the NCP and the Congress were being pressured to join the BJP which had unleashed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the State Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on the leaders of the two parties.

Speaking to reporters here, he alleged that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had personally called a number of NCP legislators and apparently threatened them with ED raids if they did not join the BJP.

The BJP was intent on “tearing apart the fabric of parliamentary democracy”, Mr. Pawar alleged and singled out the pressure the party exerted on senior NCP leader and women’s wing president Chitra Wagh, who recently quit the party, and NCP legislator from Kagal (in Kolhapur district) Hasan Mushrif, whose home and sugar factories were raided last week.

‘Abuse of power’

“The BJP is indulging in gross abuse of power in its desperate bid to break Opposition parties… Before she submitted her resignation, Ms. Wagh met me and told me that the BJP had said they would withdraw cases pending against her husband [Kishor Wagh] in exchange of her joining the saffron party,” Mr. Pawar revealed.

He further said claimed that after Mr. Mushrif firmly refused a BJP ‘offer’ to enter its fold, the Income Tax Department and the ED were let loose on him.

“His [Mr. Mushrif’s] factory in Kolhapur was searched and so were the houses of his son and relatives. But the raids yielded nothing,” Mr. Pawar said, stating that elected representatives, who took a stance against the BJP, were being pressured by the spectre of investigation by probe agencies.

“From all these instances, one wonders whether there is any rule of law any more in this country. We are witnessing a situation similar to what transpired in Karnataka,” he remarked.

The NCP supremo further alleged that the Fadnavis government had similarly violated rules to give aid to the ailing sugar factory of senior Congress leader Kalyan Kale of Pandharpur (in Solapur district) in order to bind him to the BJP.

“Fadnavis used the same tactics against Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) MLA from Daund, Rahul Kul, to turn him against my daughter, Supriya Sule,” Mr. Pawar alleged.

Following the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly election Mr. Kul caught Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s attention by winning the Daund Assembly segment, which forms part of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Mr. Fadnavis was instrumental in restarting Mr. Kul’s dysfunctional sugar factory in Daund’s Bhima-Patas area with an eye to expanding the NDA’s presence in Baramati and thus posing a challenge to Mr. Pawar in his own backyard.

Mr. Kul’s wife, Kanchan Kul, was the BJP-Sena’s candidate against Ms. Sule in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, but was defeated by the latter, who was successfully re-elected for the third time.

‘Can cope with exodus’

At the same time, the NCP chief, speaking on many of its leaders joining the BJP, stressed that it did not make much difference to the party if some leaders exited the fold.

“We experienced similar situations in the past and we are more than capable of coping with it,” he said. Remarking that the Congress and the NCP would jointly contest the coming Assembly election to take on the BJP, he said that there was an understanding on around 240 seats between the two allies.

“We are also in talks with other like-minded parties for the rest of the seats …Seat-sharing arrangements will be clear in the coming eight-ten days,” said Mr. Pawar.

The NCP chief also quashed speculation of party MLAs Shivendra Raje Bhosale and Sangram Jagtap — representing Satara and Ahmednagar – leaving the party.

“Mr. Bhosale has met me and assured me he is very much with the party. Likewise, Shrigonda MLA Rahul Jagtap and Ahmednagar MLA Sangram Jagtap, too, have called me and have categorically stated that they are with the party and are not going anywhere. The same is the case with Dilip Sopal, the NCP legislator from Barshi [in Solapur],” Mr. Pawar said, refuting the rumours that all these NCP MLAs were in contact with the BJP and that they would be entering the saffron camp in the following days.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan said that instead of hurling accusations at his party, Mr. Pawar ought to find out why leaders were quitting the NCP and the Congress en masse to join the BJP.

“Ms. Chitra Wagh had met us a month before she formally quit the NCP…it is obvious that senior NCP and Congress leaders are fed up with their parties’ top leaderships. And if we are indeed influencing probe agencies, as Mr. Pawar suggests, we could have carried out investigations against bigger NCP leaders like Ajit Pawar and Sunil Tatkare long back,” Mr. Mahajan said, stating that no one from the BJP had ever made any ‘offer’ to Mr. Mushrif to join the party.

Mr. Mahajan further claimed that more than 50 leaders from the NCP and the Congress were in contact with the BJP and were eager to enter the saffron fold.

“People are frustrated with the NCP and the Congress and their dynastic politics. We have witnessed how tall leaders like Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil and Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil switched their allegiances to ally with us,” Mr. Mahajan said, urging Mr. Pawar to clarify which MLAs were personally called by the Chief Minister and threatened with ED probes.