BJP misusing investigating agencies: TMC

Hits out at BJP for issuing summons to Abhishek Banerjee, wife

The Trinamool Congress hits out at the BJP for the recent summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira, calling it vendetta politics on losing the recent Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The party said the BJP was misusing the central investigating agencies against its political opponents while investigations against their own leaders were suppressed. The party’s Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Sukendu Shekhar Ray, at a press conference in Delhi, said that ED had now joined CBI in being the caged parrot. Bureaucrats in West Bengal were also being hounded by the Central agencies, he said.