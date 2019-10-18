BJP minister says Abhijit Banerjee is Left-leaning

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday dubbed Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, who won the 2019 Nobel for Economics, as Left-leaning.
Mr. Goyal made the remarks at a media briefing here.
“I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel prize. You all know that his thinking is totally Left-leaning,” Mr. Goyal said.
“Banerjee supported ‘NYAY’ (poverty alleviation scheme of Congress) and people of India rejected his ideology,” the BJP leader said.
mR. Banerjee HAD recently said that the Indian economy is on a shaky ground, adding that data currently available does not hold any assurance for the country’s economic revival anytime soon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.