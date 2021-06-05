BJP meet discusses recent Assembly polls, COVID-19

Nadda receives exhaustive briefings on people-connect programme

BJP president J.P. Nadda’s two-day meet with the national general secretaries of the party began with exhaustive reporting on the ‘seva hi sanghathan’” (service through organisation) programme he had launched last month, a brief discussion on the Assembly polls just concluded, and day one ended with Mr. Nadda briefing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the discussions.

The meet, which is to end on Sunday, was being held in person, after rates of infection of COVID-19 saw a dip after a massive second wave in April-May. According to a general secretary present at the meeting, the office bearers first gave a detailed presentation each on the work that had been assigned to them under the programme, which envisaged reaching out to over one lakh villages to spread awareness of the pandemic, provide medical and other help to people.

“The first half of the meeting was dedicated to briefing by general secretaries and after lunch, Morcha chiefs of the various wings of the party arrived and did their share of presentations as well,” said the source. Mr. Nadda then proceeded to Prime Minister Modi’s residence to brief him on the deliberations.

The “seva hi sanghathan” programme had been launched by Mr. Nadda on May 31, to mark seven years of the Narendra Modi government and in lieu of any celebrations due to the large number of deaths amid the second wave. The programme is also being seen as a way of trying to make up for lost ground by the BJP on eroding support as there was widespread resentment that the party and the organisation were absent from the ground as people suffered the second wave.

The programme includes helping local governments with trying to remove vaccine hesitancy and wherever possible setting up vaccination camps etc.