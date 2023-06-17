BJP may go for early polls worried over Opposition unity gaining momentum: Bihar CM

June 17, 2023 02:10 am | Updated June 16, 2023 10:10 pm IST - PATNA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who caused a flutter by predicting early Lok Sabha poll, on Friday asserted that the possibility arose out of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s fears of his Opposition unity drive gaining momentum.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Kumar also defended the ouster of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi from the State's ruling Mahagathbandhan, alleging that the Hindustani Awam Morcha founder was virtually spying on Opposition parties at the BJP's behest.

"I may have spoken about early polls in jest but it is also a strong possibility. Those in power at the Centre may sense that there is a lot of movement in the Opposition camp," said Mr. Kumar. He has taken efforts to forge Opposition unity leaders of nearly a score of parties opposed to the BJP, who will converge here on June 23 for a conclave.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JD(U) supreme leader was talking to reporters at the Raj Bhavan, after the swearing-in of party MLA Ratnesh Sada into the Cabinet, which followed the resignation of Mr. Manjhi’s son Santosh Suman, who was holding the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (SC and ST) Welfare portfolio.

A Cabinet notification confirming the allocation of SC and ST Welfare Department to Mr. Sada came shortly after the swearing-in.

Apparently miffed by Mr. Manjhi's recent statement that Mr. Kumar had helped him become the CM in 2014 to cover up the embarrassment over the JD(U)'s drubbing in the Lok Sabha poll, Mr. Kumar underscored that he had stepped down against the wishes of party members.

"Nobody wanted me to resign. But I stood my ground. There was no consensus among party men as to who should succeed me. So I had to intervene and chose Manjhi thinking let there be a Scheduled Castes person in the chair," said Mr. Kumar.

No choice

Mr. Kumar, who is till date criticised by his detractors for the unceremonious removal of Mr. Manjhi within less than a year of becoming the CM, said, "He started making a mess of everything within two months. I was left with no choice but to step in."

Mr. Kumar insisted that despite the bad blood between Mr. Manjhi and himself, he always treated the HAM chief with respect, and ahead of the 2020 Assembly polls, "When he expressed the desire to join hands, the BJP was not ready to make any adjustments with him on seats, so we parted with a few from our quota".

The Chief Minister also chided Mr. Manjhi for crying hoarse over his "loyalty" never being respected, pointing out that "when he decided to come to Mahagathbandhan with me, Mr. Suman’s ministerial berth was protected".

Mr. Manjhi had, after the doors of the Mahagathbandhan were slammed on him, alleged that Mr. Kumar had asked him to "merge" HAM with the JD(U) or leave, which the Chief Minister did not deny but gave his side of the story.

"Of late, he had begun to hobnob with the BJP people," said Mr. Kumar, apparently referring to Mr. Manjhi's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in April.

"I had received inputs that he was informing on Mahagathbandhan and its plans. He was very insistent on being a part of the June 23 meeting as well," said Mr. Kumar.

Notably, Mr. Manjhi has made no secret of the slight that he felt over not being invited to the meeting. His son Mr. Suman, interestingly, had said well after his resignation that the HAM would like to be represented at the meeting even if it got a belated invitation.

Mr. Kumar said, "I was apprehensive that he might be thinking of leaking to the BJP whatever deliberations would be held on June 23 when so many leaders from across the country will be sitting together."

Expected leaders

Leaders who are expected at the meeting include Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar, M.K. Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Mr. Kumar said he tested the waters by asking Mr. Manjhi, again, to merge ahead of the meeting "but he said no. So I said then you leave. It is good riddance".

About his remark on early polls made at an official function, Mr. Kumar said, "A government at the Centre always has this option. Early polls took place in 2004 too even though the then Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was not in favour of the same."

"What I said was in jest (aisey hi kah diya tha), but the possibility cannot be ruled out. The current dispensation may feel that if our Opposition unity bid gathered momentum, it would inflict on them bigger losses. So they could take recourse to early polls," asserted Mr. Kumar, who had snapped ties with the BJP about a year ago.

“What I said was in jest (aisey hi kah diya tha), but the possibility cannot be ruled out”Nitish KumarBihar Chief Minister

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT