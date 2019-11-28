BJP making shameless attempts to subvert democracy in Maharashtra: Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the BJP accusing it of making shameless attempts to “subvert democracy” in Maharashtra and to blatantly sabotage the three-party alliance from coming to power in the State.

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in Parliament House, she also attacked the Governor of the State and said that he acted in an “unprecedented and reprehensible manner.”

Congress MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were present in the meeting.

“There is no doubt that the Maharashtra Governor acted under directions of the Prime Minister and Home Minister,” Ms. Gandhi said.

She also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of diverting attention from day-to-day livelihood concerns by pursuing divisive policies.

“These issues, like the one relating to to citizenship amendment strike at the very foundation of the Constitution. It is sheer hypocrisy on the part of Modi-Shah establishment to celebrate November 26th as the Constitution Day a while subverting this document day in and day out,” she said.

“The economic crisis depending by the day. Growth is declining unemployment is growing and investment is not happening. There is worsening distress among farmers traders and small and medium businesses,” Ms. Gandhi listed out.

She also accused the government of revoking Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir under a blatantly false promise.

“Three months ago democracy was subverted when when Article 370 was erased (read down) under a blatantly false promise of a new beginning in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. but the ground reality is a completely different from the conjured up images by the Modi-Shah government.

“Former Chief Ministers, who were in the past allies of the BJP, MLAs, political workers, ordinary people who believes in the idea of India, who abided by the Constitution of India are under house arrest for months,” Ms. Gandhi said.