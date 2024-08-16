GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP making 'political benefits' from Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case: Akhilesh Yadav

BJP has the talent of taking political benefit over every incident and dishonouring others, says Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Updated - August 16, 2024 05:13 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 05:01 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said BJP has a talent for doing politics on every incident. File

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said BJP has a talent for doing politics on every incident. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday (August 16, 2024) slammed the BJP and accused them of making "political benefits" from the Kolkata medic's rape and murder case.

While answering a question regarding the incident, Mr. Yadav said, "Any incident with a woman across the country is sad. Action should be taken against it. Mamata Banerjee is a female chief minister, and she will take action. But these people of BJP are doing politics."

"BJP has a talent for doing politics on every incident. BJP has the talent of taking political benefit over every incident and dishonouring others," he added.

Before interacting with the media, Akhilesh Yadav offered flowers on the statue of freedom fighter Maharani Avantibai Lodhi here to mark her birth anniversary. The statue is located right outside the gate of BJP's state headquarters in Lucknow.

Answering a question about the upcoming by-election in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said, "Whenever by-elections will come, the public will defeat the BJP."

By-elections are to be held in 10 assembly seats in UP. The dates of the polls have not yet been declared.

"We cannot forget the way BJP has used black money in elections. BJP has become a group of corrupts and those who give jumlas (empty phrases)," Mr. Yadav said.

“The biggest question before the nation is that inflation should be reduced and the unemployed get jobs,” he added.

