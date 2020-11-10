BJP makes big gains in Gujarat, M.P. and Karnataka

Celebrations galore: BJP supporters hold their party symbol and flags to celebrate, in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

NEW DELHI

10 November 2020 23:05 IST

Party wins in 40 of 59 seats across 11 States

The BJP was on course to win 40 of the 59 Assembly by-elections held in 11 States last week, according to the Election Commission’s portal for results and trends at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The ruling party has won or was leading in 19 out of the 28 seats for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, while the Congress was ahead in the remaining nine seats.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress candidate for the Marwahi seat, Dr.K.K Dhruw, led with a margin of over 38,000 votes over BJP candidate Dr. Gambheer Singh.

The BJP won all eight seats in Gujarat, with 55.06% of the votes cast compared to the Congress’s 34.34%, according to the EC.

The Congress won the Baroda seat in Haryana with Indu Raj defeating the BJP candidate, former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, by 10,566 votes.

The Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won one seat each in Jharkhand, with Kumar Jaimangal winning Bermo and Basant Soren winning Dumka.

The BJP won two seats in Karnataka with former Congress MLA Munirathna, who resigned and joined the BJP in 2019, winning Rajarajeshwarinagar seat with 60.14% of the votes and Dr. C.M. Rajesh Gowda winning from Sira.

In Manipur, the BJP won or was leading in four seats, while an independent candidate was ahead in one seat.

In Nagaland, Independent candidate T. Yangseo Sangtam got 31.85% of votes to win the Pungro Kiphire seat and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party candidate Medo Yhokha won Southern Angami-I seat with 41.11% of votes.

In Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal candidates were leading in both the seats that had by-elections.

The BJP candidate for Dubbak seat in Telangana, Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao, won with a margin of 1,079 votes.