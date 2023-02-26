ADVERTISEMENT

BJP 'Mahila Morcha' to reach out to women beneficiaries of govt schemes

February 26, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Over 25 crore women are believed to have benefited from the Jan Dhan scheme alone.

PTI

BJP’s Mahila Morcha head Vanathi Srinivasan. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP's 'Mahila Morcha' will launch a major outreach exercise from Monday by contacting women beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the central government nationwide.

As part of efforts to connect with women, party members have targeted one crore selfies with them in an year.

BJP's Mahila Morcha head Vanathi Srinivasan said the party's women wing will also launch an award ceremony in March in the name of late BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj to honour in every district 10 women who have made significant contributions in different fields.

She said the selfie exercise is part of the party's efforts to connect with women.

Members of the party's women wing will approach women voters in every district and tell them about the benefits of various government schemes, ranging from housing to cooking gas, toilets and opening bank accounts.

If these women have benefitted from any of these schemes, then party members will request them for a selfie with them, Ms. Srinivasan said, adding the entire exercise will be done through the NaMo app.

The programme will also help popularise these schemes among others, she said.

Over 25 crore women are believed to have benefited from the Jan Dhan scheme alone, under which bank accounts without any mandatory minimum balance are opened while the numbers of beneficiaries from other schemes also run into several crores.

Beneficiaries of various government schemes have been a targeted voting segment for the BJP, and their reach and popularity are believed to have played a role in the party's electoral successes.

