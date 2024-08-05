ADVERTISEMENT

BJP likely to head 7-8 parliamentary panels

Published - August 05, 2024 09:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress could lead three and the SP, one, given their strength in the House

The Hindu Bureau

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament. File | Photo Credit: -

The 18th Lok Sabha is in the process of constituting department-related standing committees and sources say that the BJP could chair seven to eight panels, the Congress three and Samajwadi Party one, according to the parties’ numerical strength in the House.

Trinamool Congress, which is the fourth-largest party with 29 MPs, is unlikely to chair any panel. Out of the 24 standing committees, 16 fall under the ambit of Lok Sabha and eight under Rajya Sabha.

Shiv Sena, the only major BJP ally without a Cabinet portfolio, could be given the chairmanship of at least one of the standing committees that fall in the ruling party’s quota. As per the norm, the standing committees have to be operational by September.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US