BJP likely to head 7-8 parliamentary panels

The 18th Lok Sabha is in the process of constituting department-related standing committees and sources say that the BJP could chair seven to eight panels, the Congress three and Samajwadi Party one, according to the parties’ numerical strength in the House.

Trinamool Congress, which is the fourth-largest party with 29 MPs, is unlikely to chair any panel. Out of the 24 standing committees, 16 fall under the ambit of Lok Sabha and eight under Rajya Sabha.

Shiv Sena, the only major BJP ally without a Cabinet portfolio, could be given the chairmanship of at least one of the standing committees that fall in the ruling party’s quota. As per the norm, the standing committees have to be operational by September.