GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP likely to head 7-8 parliamentary panels

Congress could lead three and the SP, one, given their strength in the House

Published - August 05, 2024 09:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament. File

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament. File | Photo Credit: -

The 18th Lok Sabha is in the process of constituting department-related standing committees and sources say that the BJP could chair seven to eight panels, the Congress three and Samajwadi Party one, according to the parties’ numerical strength in the House.

Trinamool Congress, which is the fourth-largest party with 29 MPs, is unlikely to chair any panel. Out of the 24 standing committees, 16 fall under the ambit of Lok Sabha and eight under Rajya Sabha.

Shiv Sena, the only major BJP ally without a Cabinet portfolio, could be given the chairmanship of at least one of the standing committees that fall in the ruling party’s quota. As per the norm, the standing committees have to be operational by September.

Related Topics

Lok Sabha / parliament / politics / politics (general) / national politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Samajwadi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.