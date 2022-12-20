BJP likely to extend party president J.P. Nadda’s term next month

December 20, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Current BJP president J.P. Nadda will, in all likelihood, continue to be at the helm of the party going into the 2024 general elections, with a key organisational meeting scheduled to be held as early as January to endorse an extension to his current term.

Mr. Nadda’s three-year term was to have ended in January 2023, but the failure to hold organisational elections, necessary to elect the national president, has been the strongest indicator that Mr. Nadda will continue as the BJP president.

Party sources said that the BJP national executive would be called next month, possibly in New Delhi itself, and would also deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming State Assembly polls and review the ongoing organisational exercise.

The highlight of the meeting, however, will be the postponement of the organisational polls in view of the State elections and the all-important Lok Sabha polls in 2024. This will lead to an automatic extensionMr. Nadda’s tenure, as internal elections in at least half of the State units of the party must be over before the process of electing the next national president begins.

The process of internal polls will begin only after the Lok Sabha polls are completed in April-May 2024. Mr. Nadda’s predecessor and current Home Minister Amit Shah had also got an extension in order to spearhead the party’s preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It was only after those parliamentary elections were over that the organisational polls began, and Mr. Nadda was elected unopposed, with Mr. Shah joining the Union Cabinet during Narendra Modi’s second stint as Prime Minister.

A seasoned organisational man who also shares warm ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leadership and enjoys the Prime Minister’s confidence, Mr. Nadda is seen to have maintained the organisational momentum and dynamism that the BJP was infused with under his predecessor.

Assembly polls will be held in a number of States — including Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, besides quite a few in the north east — before the Lok Sabha elections.