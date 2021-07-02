BJP Legislature Party in Uttarakhand to elect new leader on July 3

The move comes amid reports that reports that Tirath Singh Rawat has been asked by the BJP’s national leadership to step down.

The BJP has called a meeting of its legislature party in Uttarakhand on July 3 as a crisis brewed over the continuation of Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat barely four months into his tenure, and with reports that Mr. Rawat has been asked by the BJP’s national leadership to step down. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been appointed as observer for the legislature party meet, which is likely to elect a new leader.

Mr. Rawat had hotfooted it down to Delhi from Dehradun three days ago to find a resolution to the legal limbo he was stuck in — the need to get elected as a member of the Uttarakhand Assembly within the stipulated six months of having taken oath as Chief Minister, combined with the fact that under the Representation of People Act, bypolls are not held for vacant seats if the tenure of the Assembly expires within a year. The Uttarakhand Assembly’s term expires in March 2022.

Sources told The Hindu that Mr. Rawat met with BJP president J.P. Nadda on July 2, a second time in the three days he had been in Delhi, where he was asked to put in his papers. In a letter to Mr. Nadda, Mr. Rawat is believed to have said that due to the difficulties in holding a bypoll soon, in order to make his September 10 deadline for being elected to the Uttarakhand Assembly, he was stepping down from the post of Chief Minister.

Mr. Rawat however did not speak on record about his intention to resign, only stating that it was “up to the Election Commission of India to hold bypolls”, and that he had discussed development issues with regard to the state with both Home Minister Amit Shah and Mr. Nadda.

He then departed for Dehradun, and held a late night presser where he spoke of his achievements since March 10, when he was sworn in as Chief Minister. While his press office handed over a five page press note enumerating these “achievements”, Mr. Rawat again refused to confirm whether he was quitting.

He then departed for his residence, termed the “safe house” in Dehradun where he was closeted with State unit chief Madan Kaushik and other senior BJP leaders.

Sources in the BJP however said that Mr Rawat’s problem wasn’t just whether bypolls will be held or not, but also the seat. While the Gangotri seat has been vacant for sometime with the death of sitting MLA Gopal Rawat in April 2021, prospects of victory were not convincing. A couple of MLAs on safe seats were asked to vacate it for the Chief Minister but they reportedly refused to do so.

BJP leaders maintained a silence on who could replace Mr. Rawat as Chief Minister with the names of State Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, MLA Pushkar Dhami and even Ritu Bahuguna, MLA from Yamkeshwar and daughter of former Chief Minister and Union Minister B.C. Khanduri, are making the rounds.

Mr. Tomar is likely to reach Dehradun early on July 3 morning to hold an initial round of meetings before settling down to the legislature party meeting. In the stormy annals of Uttarakhand politics, this particular tenure has been the stormiest.