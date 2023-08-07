BJP-led Manipur government confident amid protests, dent in coalition support

August 07, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - IMPHAL

The Bharatiya Janata Party–led government in Manipur has sought to brush aside the withdrawal of support from the Kuki People’s Alliance, maintaining that the Biren Singh government remained unaffected.T

BJP spokesperson Sapam Ranjan on Monday said: “The withdrawal of support [by the KPA] shall not harm [the BJP-led State government] in any manner. Besides, the government is having an absolute majority in the 60-member House. There are just two MLAs of the KPA. Other partners are happy with the developmental works of the BJP-led government.”

The numbers favour the Biren Singh–led government. Yet, the recent law and order situation has led to widespread dissatisfaction among its coalition partners and the general public alike. The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity had announced on Sunday that it intended to boycott the State government.

According to COCOMI convenor Jitendra Ningombam, “The Chief Minister did nothing to call an emergency session of the Manipur Assembly within August 5 to discuss the burning problems [of the State]. Since the Chief Minister has shown disrespect to the people in this manner we are boycotting him.”

Janata Dal chief spokesperson Nimaichand Luwang maintained that the session of the Assembly summoned on August 21 was merely a constitutional step to prevent the House from being dissolved.

