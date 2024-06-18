ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leaders meeting at Rajnath Singh's residence to discuss candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker

Published - June 18, 2024 05:52 pm IST - New Delhi

The election for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post will be held on June 26, two days after the first session of the Parliament begins.

PTI

Top BJP leaders are meeting at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence in New Delhi on June 18 to discuss the names of the candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Some of the NDA constituents are also expected to participate in the meeting, sources said.

Meanwhile, a separate meeting of the Maharashtra BJP core group will be held at the party headquarters this evening to discuss the party’s strategy for the Assembly polls due to be held in the state later this year, sources said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, party state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Ashish Shelar, MP Ashok Chauhan, Minister Girish Mahajan and other leaders are expected to attend the meeting to be presided over by BJP chief J P Nadda.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh are also expected to be present at this meeting, according to sources.

