GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP leaders meeting at Rajnath Singh's residence to discuss candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker

The election for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post will be held on June 26, two days after the first session of the Parliament begins.

Published - June 18, 2024 05:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Top BJP leaders are meeting at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence in New Delhi on June 18 to discuss the names of the candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Some of the NDA constituents are also expected to participate in the meeting, sources said.

The election for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post will be held on June 26, two days after the first session of the Parliament begins.

Meanwhile, a separate meeting of the Maharashtra BJP core group will be held at the party headquarters this evening to discuss the party’s strategy for the Assembly polls due to be held in the state later this year, sources said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, party state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Ashish Shelar, MP Ashok Chauhan, Minister Girish Mahajan and other leaders are expected to attend the meeting to be presided over by BJP chief J P Nadda.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh are also expected to be present at this meeting, according to sources.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / alliances and coalition / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.