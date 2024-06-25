ADVERTISEMENT

1975 Emergency anniversary: Dark days are reminder of how Congress subverted basic freedom and trampled Constitution, says PM Modi

Updated - June 25, 2024 10:35 am IST

Published - June 25, 2024 10:00 am IST - New Delhi

BJP president J.P. Nadda said on ‘X’ that those who claim to be the guardians of Indian democracy today had spared no efforts to suppress the voices raised in the defence of Constitutional values

PTI

Opposition leader in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka with other BJP leaders during a protest seeking apology for the imposition of Emergency in 1975, at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru, on June 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

On the 49th anniversary of Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 25 that its dark days are a reminder of how the Congress subverted basic freedoms and trampled over the Constitution which every Indian respects greatly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: India in turmoil

Hitting out at the main opposition party, he said in posts on X that those who imposed the Emergency have no right to profess their love for our Constitution.

Mr. Modi said, "These are the same people who have imposed Article 356 on innumerable occasions, got a Bill to destroy press freedom, destroyed federalism and violated every aspect of the Constitution." "The mindset which led to the imposition of the Emergency is very much alive among the same Party which imposed it. They hide their disdain for the Constitution through their tokenism but the people of India have seen through their antics and that is why they have rejected them time and again," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just to cling on to power, the then Congress Government disregarded every democratic principle and turned the nation into a jail,” Mr. Modi said, adding that any person who disagreed with the party was tortured and harassed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Socially regressive policies were unleashed to target the weakest sections," he said.

On June 25, 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in the country, suspending civil liberties, jailing Opposition leaders and dissidents and effecting press censorship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister said the anniversary on June 25 is a day to pay homage to all those great men and women who resisted the Emergency.

The first day of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed a war of words between Prime Minister Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over the imposition of Emergency.

BJP leaders launch sharp attack

The BJP on June 25 launched a sharp attack on the Congress on the 49th anniversary of the Emergency, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying it is the biggest example of the Opposition party's long history of killing democracy and harming it repeatedly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Parliament session Day 2 LIVE updates here

BJP president J.P. Nadda said on 'X' that those who claim to be the guardians of Indian democracy today had spared no efforts to suppress the voices raised in the defence of Constitutional values.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Emergency, imposed by the then-prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975 before she lifted it in 1977 and called for elections, is a black chapter in Indian democracy which cannot be forgotten.

BJP to launch nationwide programme to mark anniversary of Emergency, ‘expose Congress authoritarianism’

“Dictatorship and misuse of power were on brazen display during the period,” Mr. Singh said on ‘X’, adding that it raises a big question mark on the commitment to democracy of several political parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP's trenchant criticism of the Congress came amid a coordinated campaign by Opposition parties to paint the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as working against the Constitution.

The Congress and other Opposition members carried copies of the Constitution in Parliament on Monday as the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began.

PM Modi on Monday also invoked the imposition of the Emergency to target the Congress and called upon people to ensure that it is never repeated.

In his post in Hindi on 'X', Mr. Shah said the "arrogant and autocratic" Congress government had suspended people's civil rights for 21 months for the sake of power to one family.

Censorship was imposed on the media, the Constitution was amended and even the judiciary was restrained, he said, paying tributes to those who waged a fight against the Emergency.

Modi continues to be ‘arrogant’ even after moral defeat, says Kharge

BJP chief and Union minister Nadda said the Congress' politically driven decision to impose a state of Emergency had shaken the very pillars of democracy as it tried to trample over the Constitution given by B.R. Ambedkar.

"During this period, those who today claim to be guardians of Indian democracy left no effort to suppress voices raised in defense of constitutional values," he said.

"I am proud that our Party belongs to that tradition which resisted the Emergency tooth and nail and worked to protect democracy," Nadda added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US