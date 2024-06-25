GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP leaders hit out at Congress on 1975 Emergency anniversary

BJP president J.P. Nadda said on ‘X’ that those who claim to be the guardians of Indian democracy today had spared no efforts to suppress the voices raised in the defence of Constitutional values

Published - June 25, 2024 10:00 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Opposition leader in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka with other BJP leaders during a protest seeking apology for the imposition of Emergency in 1975, at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru, on June 24, 2024.

Opposition leader in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka with other BJP leaders during a protest seeking apology for the imposition of Emergency in 1975, at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru, on June 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on June 25 launched a sharp attack on the Congress on the 49th anniversary of the Emergency, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying it is the biggest example of the Opposition party's long history of killing democracy and harming it repeatedly.

Follow Parliament session Day 2 LIVE updates here

BJP president J.P. Nadda said on 'X' that those who claim to be the guardians of Indian democracy today had spared no efforts to suppress the voices raised in the defence of Constitutional values.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Emergency, imposed by the then-prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975 before she lifted it in 1977 and called for elections, is a black chapter in Indian democracy which cannot be forgotten.

BJP to launch nationwide programme to mark anniversary of Emergency, ‘expose Congress authoritarianism’

“Dictatorship and misuse of power were on brazen display during the period,” Mr. Singh said on ‘X’, adding that it raises a big question mark on the commitment to democracy of several political parties.

The BJP's trenchant criticism of the Congress came amid a coordinated campaign by Opposition parties to paint the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as working against the Constitution.

The Congress and other Opposition members carried copies of the Constitution in Parliament on Monday as the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began.

PM Modi on Monday also invoked the imposition of the Emergency to target the Congress and called upon people to ensure that it is never repeated.

In his post in Hindi on 'X', Mr. Shah said the "arrogant and autocratic" Congress government had suspended people's civil rights for 21 months for the sake of power to one family.

Censorship was imposed on the media, the Constitution was amended and even the judiciary was restrained, he said, paying tributes to those who waged a fight against the Emergency.

Modi continues to be ‘arrogant’ even after moral defeat, says Kharge

BJP chief and Union minister Nadda said the Congress' politically driven decision to impose a state of Emergency had shaken the very pillars of democracy as it tried to trample over the Constitution given by B.R. Ambedkar.

"During this period, those who today claim to be guardians of Indian democracy left no effort to suppress voices raised in defense of constitutional values," he said.

"I am proud that our Party belongs to that tradition which resisted the Emergency tooth and nail and worked to protect democracy," Nadda added.

